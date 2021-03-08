PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’re visiting iconic Pittsburgh restaurant LeMont again on Pittsburgh Today Live! Here’s two recipes they passed on to us during our latest visit.

Tuscan Crab and Lobster Cakes

Executive Chef Roley Johnson

LeMont Restaurant

Ingredients for crab & lobster cakes:

1/2 pound of jumbo lump crab meat

1/2 pound of lump crab meat

1 cup of claw and knuckle lobster meat

1 stalk of celery (medium, diced)

1/2 red or Spanish onion

1/2 red or yellow pepper (medium, diced)

1-1/2 cup of mayonnaise

2 tbsp of Cajun spice

2 tbsp of Hidden Valley Ranch powder

1 tsp of old bay

Steamed potatoes, cooled (medium, diced)

1/2 cup lemon juice

Approx. 3-1/2 cups breadcrumbs

2 pinches of fresh parsley

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 cup of flour (when you saute cakes only)

Ingredients for lemon garlic butter:

2 cloves of garlic (chopped fine)

1 lemon or lemon juice

1/8 pound of butter

Preparation:

-Add all ingredients (except breadcrumbs) in a medium mixing bowl

-Fold in while mixing to prevent breaking up of the crab meat

-Add breadcrumbs until you can make a cake that will not fall apart

-Once you have your cakes formed, flour lightly on both sides

-Saute in skillet with olive oil until golden brown on one side. Flip them over and put in a 350 degree oven for about six (6) minutes

-Remove from oven

-Using the same already hot skillet, add butter and garlic until the butter and garlic begin to brown; then add lemon juice

-Use to top your already hot crab and lobster cakes and serve.

Recipe serves four to five of the four ounce cakes

Suggest serving with lemon pepper asparagus and either Duchess potatoes or herbal whipped potatoes

Grasshopper Drink Recipe:

It’s an adult Peppermint Patty

Equal parts of:

White creme de cacao

Green creme de menthe

Godiva white liquor

Vanilla ice cream

Add Jameson whiskey to taste.