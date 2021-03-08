By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 3,176 new Coronavirus cases and 39 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 950,161 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

As for the vaccine, 2 million first doses have been administered and more than 951,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

There are 1,587 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 314 patients are in the ICU.

Gov. Tom Wolf recently eased gathering limits and lifted out-of-state travel restrictions.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,356.

There are 3,948,020 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 67,933 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 13,443 diagnosed cases. This makes the total number of cases at nursing and personal care homes 81,376. Out of total deaths, 12,610 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 25,126 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: