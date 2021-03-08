By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt men’s basketball head coach Jeff Capel has been reprimanded by the University of Pittsburgh following his criticism of officiating this past weekend.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Capel was reprimanded for “violating the ACC Sportsmanship Principle.”

Capel’s criticism came during a press conference following Pitt’s 77-62 loss to Clemson on Saturday, specifically mentioning star forward Justin Champagnie.

“There’s a double standard with us,” Capel said during that press conference. “I’m tired of it. I’ll get whatever happens will happen, but teams can talk to our bench, they can go crazy over a call and nothing happens. But when we’ve done it a little bit, there’s technical fouls. Really, for two years, it has been this way. But it has really been this year, especially over the last month and a half. It’s really frustrating because I don’t know what to say to my team. It’s really frustrating.”

According to the Post-Gazette, the University is considering the matter resolved, but did not mention a fine for Capel or the school.

Pitt is scheduled to play Miami in the first round of the ACC tournament tomorrow.