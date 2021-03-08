By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 278 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death over the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, 243 are confirmed from 1,414 PCR tests. There were 35 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from March 1-7.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 month to 91 years, with a median age of 40.

There have now been 5,153 total hospitalizations and 78,357 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The countywide death toll has reached 1,701.

The newest reported death was recorded back in December, the Health Department says. The patient was in their 80s.

