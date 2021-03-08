PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today marks the 117th straight day of temperatures at or below 70°.

Currently, we are hovering around the 90th longest stretch of sub-70 degree days.

While I cannot guarantee it, it does look like we have a solid chance for ending the streak of days this week.

The best chance will come Thursday, just ahead of a cool front arriving late in the day.

Warmer air arrives this morning, giving us our first extended stretch of above seasonal average weather this month.

Yesterday was the fourth straight day with temperatures below average, and so far this month, we have seen only two above average days.

We have to get through another cold morning first before the warmth settles in.

Morning lows will dip to around 20 degrees with little to no wind chill.

A warm front sweeps through before 6:00 a.m., and we will see a rapid warm-up through the morning and into the afternoon.

I have our noon temperature coming in at 42 degrees. We should be near 50 by 2:00 p.m. with highs today hitting the mid-50s.

Looking ahead, Tuesday highs will be near 60 degrees with a few more clouds around.

We do see a weak cold front try to push into our area from the north on Tuesday morning, bringing a small passing shower chance to places along and north of I-80.

Highs should be near 70 on Wednesday.

I’ve now pushed Thursday highs into the 70’s due to the late arriving rain chance.

If rain arrives earlier that day, then our temperatures will likely fail to hit the 70 degree mark. The weather turns cooler heading into the weekend.

Friday highs will still hit the mid 60’s, but Saturday highs will only hit the upper 40’s.

Mid-40s are expected for highs on Sunday.

