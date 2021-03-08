MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — You don’t normally see college football games in the spring, but nothing has been normal this past year.

Robert Morris University postponed football last fall because of the pandemic, and the Colonials are playing their games now. It’s odd, according to head coach Bernard Clark, but the team is embracing it.

Like many coaches and student-athletes, Clark had a tough time this past fall.

“It was more difficult for me watching our seniors go through it,” said Clark.

Robert Morris is already one game into its abnormal season. The Colonials opened with a 36-16 loss at James Madison University on Feb. 27.

“I think football feels normal. It felt normal last week getting on that bus and riding down to James Madison and being able to play a football game. I was excited about the fact that our guys were getting able to play,” said Clark.

Everyone is hoping that this fall is normal, and if that’s the case, the Colonials will have two football seasons within six months.

There is one benefit to playing two seasons in a short amount of time. This season is basically like a preseason for the fall.

Robert Morris has its first conference game Saturday at home against Monmouth.