By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After his 9-month-old son tested positive for COVID-19 and needed surgery, former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Switzer said Christian is being moved from the ICU.

On Saturday morning, Switzer first asked for prayers, saying that he and his wife Gabie’s son Christian woke up in his own blood and was positive for COVID-19.

Christian is finally out of surgery. The GI specialist found several sites of bleeding. He took samples that were sent off to biopsy to see what could be causing it, I guess. He’s stable right now and resting. pic.twitter.com/56vMmRkJVS — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 7, 2021

Sunday afternoon, Switzer said that the GI specialist had discovered several sites of bleeding while Christian was in surgery.

The doctors also took biopsies that they will inspect to try and determine what caused the bleeding, Switzer said.

Now on Monday, Switzer said there have been no more bleeding spells overnight and all Christian’s labs are normal. They’re still waiting on those biopsies, but Switzer said, “we’re thankful his health and his mood are slowly improving.”

Christian is being moved from the ICU to the floor today! There were no more bleeding spells over night and all of his labs remained normal. We’re still waiting on his tissue biopsies from surgery but, we’re thankful his health and his mood are slowly improving. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 8, 2021

Ryan and his wife Gabie had their son Christian in May.