PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the weather is warming up, it’s time to throw open the windows and throw out the trash.

Spring cleaning not only is productive, but it’s good for you, too.

Whether it’s a big job or small, spring cleaning is good for the soul.

Psychologist Dr. Susan Albers from the Cleveland Clinic says our mental health needs spring cleaning.

Psychological research indicates the when we walk into a room that is messy or cluttered, all of a sudden, we feel instantly stressed or anxious. It’s because our brain clicks into overdrive.

So look around and make yourself, a list, but be careful what you put on it.

Dr. Albers says as a task is accomplished, physically mark it off of your list.

Standing up and taking a deep breath to get moving into an active stance is a good suggestion to help get the ball rolling.

Dr. Albers says you should make the environment fun and don’t overwhelm your brain.

Research indicates that five minutes of cleaning off your desk can help increase your productivity by about 70% and improve your concentration and focus.

If your list includes cleaning something that is someone else’s mess, tread softly.

Dr. Albers says to choose your battles and be willing to help in the clean-up process.