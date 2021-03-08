By KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the third week in the row, St. Clair Hospital says it hasn't been allocated any Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for first shots.
The hospital said on Twitter that this impacts thousands of South Hills residents who are still in line to be scheduled. They’ll schedule more appointments as soon as they get more supply.
Last week, the hospital said it had to cancel two weeks of first dose appointments because of the shortage.
This doesn't affect people with second dose appointments.
The hospital says to keep checking social media for updates.