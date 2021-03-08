CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Coronavirus Vaccine, Local TV, St. Clair Hospital

By KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the third week in the row, St. Clair Hospital says it hasn’t been allocated any Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for first shots.

READ MORE: Former Steelers WR Ryan Switzer Says Son Is Moving From ICU After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Surgery

The hospital said on Twitter that this impacts thousands of South Hills residents who are still in line to be scheduled. They’ll schedule more appointments as soon as they get more supply.

Last week, the hospital said it had to cancel two weeks of first dose appointments because of the shortage.

This doesn’t affect people with second dose appointments.

MORE NEWS: Pirates Looking For All-Star Teachers

The hospital says to keep checking social media for updates.