PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania have jumped to just above the $3 mark.
According to AAA, the average price of gas in the Pittsburgh area is nine cents higher this week at $3.051 a gallon. That's a 50 cent increase from the beginning of 2021. A year ago, the gas price was $2.604.
AAA says every state average has climbed by double-digits since February, and one in 10 gas stations have pump prices above $3 a gallon. The report says prices are likely to remain high.
The increase comes as refinery utilization is at an all-time low and crude oil prices have surged to their highest price in nearly two years, says AAA.
