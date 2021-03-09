PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of workers in Allegheny County could stand to receive paid time off when they get sick.

It’s a bill creating controversy and this vote comes as some new amendments were made.

One of those amendments is to exempt businesses with 25 or less people — but that is expected to be debated as some on council want it the bill to include all businesses.

This is similar to legislation that already passed in Pittsburgh, and this has become a heated issue for council.

One thought is this will be another blow to struggling businesses, while the other side feels this is the humane thing to do.

The bill would make business pay workers for up to five sick days a year.

Council President Patrick Catena (D-Carnegie) says he created the bill after going to a restaurant and being served by a waitress he says was sick.

He asked her why she didn’t go home, and she told him if she doesn’t work, she doesn’t get paid.

“Why would you want someone coming to work sick? That affects reputation and of course makes other people sick,” said Catena.

One opponent of the bill, Councilman Nick Futules (D-Cheswick) feels it could lead to layoffs for small businesses.

Futules feels the vote is being rushed and that a public hearing should be held.

“Who are we as County Council to tell small businesses how to operate their business?” Futures asked.

The vote is expected to take place tonight.

Stay with KDKA for more details and updates on this developing story.