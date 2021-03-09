PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Council voted to pass a bill that requires businesses in the county to pay their employees paid sick leave.

According to Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, the bill passed with a two-thirds majority. The council members met Tuesday to discuss the bill, which has an amendment that calls for businesses with 25 or fewer employees to be exempt.

Allegheny County Paid Sick Leave passes County Council with a 2/3 VETO-PROOF MAJORITY!!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 — Bethany Hallam (@bethanyhallam) March 9, 2021

The bill calls for employers to pay up to five sick days a year.

Council President Patrick Catena says he created the bill after going to a restaurant and being served by a waitress he says was sick. He asked her why she didn’t go home, and she told him if she doesn’t work, she doesn’t get paid.

“Why would you want someone coming to work sick? That affects reputation and of course, makes other people sick,” said Catena.

Nick Futules is an Allegheny County Councilman who also owns a restaurant. He is opposed to a bill that requires businesses based in the county to pay their employees for sick time off.

“Who are we as County Council to tell small business how to operate their business?” said Futules.