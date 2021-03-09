MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – More than 5,000 people got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday morning. Allegheny Health Network hosted the mass clinic at the Monroeville Convention Center.

For months, shots have been going into arms around the area. About 140,000 have been administered by AHN.

“It is awesome,” Donna Taylor from Wilkinsburg said.

For many people at Tuesday’s clinic, this is more than protection from the virus. This is the ticket to seeing family and friends again.

“I’ll be able to be with my friends that have been vaccinated. I don’t go to anyone’s home or anything,” Taylor said.

Ruth Feitl is in her 90s and got her first dose Tuesday morning. She knows what this dreaded virus can take away. She lost her husband to it in January.

“We would have been married 75 years on April 9th,” Feitl told KDKA.

In the last few months, she hasn’t been able to see much family, including her grandchildren.

“I haven’t seen them in two months,” Feitl said.

AHN leaders are trying to help. They feel they can handle the state’s plan to have healthcare facilities lead the rollout.

“There doesn’t appear to be an alternative plan to that right now. We have an organization that has embraced that,” Forbes Hospital President Dr. Mark Rubino said.

Senior staff has suggested expanded these clinics to 8,000 or 9,000 people. They just need the supply and space.

“The reality of it is, we don’t really have access to this building every day. The team has to break it down tonight and bring it out to the west side of the city on Friday,” Dr. Rubino said.

As for Feitl, she will get her second dose in a few weeks and be able to carry the warmth of her late husband’s love.

“He’s there,” she said pointing to her heart. “He’s right here.”

As for getting to Phase 1B, Dr. Rubino predicts it could be a few more weeks. He said many patients who are eligible now can’t get the shots.