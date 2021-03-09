By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Carnegie Mellon students are working to use artificial intelligence to more efficiently clean restrooms at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
The goal of the latest project in the collaboration between the Pittsburgh International Airport and CMU is to calculate real-time cleaning schedules using artificial intelligence.
These schedules will take into account when and where flights are coming in and how many people are using a restroom. And eventually, sensors will alert employees when soap needs to be refilled and garbage needs to be emptied.
The airport says a single flight can make a mess of a nearby restroom while others at nearby gates might not need to be cleaned as quickly.
The project is under the airport’s Bridge innovation center, which is a 10,000 square foot innovation center “custom-built to nurture the evolution of the aviation industry and inspire creative solutions to its many challenges.”