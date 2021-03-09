CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Just before 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a man woke up to one of his dogs shaking and not barking.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Fire Marshall, House Fire, Local News, Local TV, North Fayette Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A North Fayette Township house fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal.

READ MORE: Veterans Leadership Program Holds Food Distribution For Military Families

Just before 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a man woke up to one of his dogs shaking and not barking.

He says that was a sign something was wrong, so they got out of the house.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Mid-Week Warm Up, Chances Of 70º Temperatures

It turns out a fire had started in the kitchen.

Everyone made it out safe.

MORE NEWS: Drivers Feeling The Pain At The Pumps As Gas Prices Continue To Rise Across Pittsburgh Area

Investigators are now looking into a cause.