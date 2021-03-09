By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A North Fayette Township house fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal.
Just before 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a man woke up to one of his dogs shaking and not barking.
He says that was a sign something was wrong, so they got out of the house.
It turns out a fire had started in the kitchen.
Everyone made it out safe.
Investigators are now looking into a cause.