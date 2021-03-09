PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a new push starting today to bring people back downtown to eat, with dozens of restaurants offering a new dining deal.

The program is called Good Eat$ Downtown and applies to dine in, take out and delivery and was all made possible by the Pittsburgh downtown partnership.

Starting today, you’ll get a 25 percent discount when you buy food and drinks at participating restaurants on Tuesdays and Wednesday’s through the month.

Keep in mind though, the program is only available while funding lasts.

The Richard King Mellon Foundation is providing funding for the campaign, so it will be covering the difference of the discount to help out the restaurants involved.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership launched this program as a way to support businesses challenged by COVID-19 and gives customers the opportunity to check out some restaurants while getting a discount at the same time!

If you participate in this program, you’ll the chance to win $100 in restaurant gift cards — so you can keep the fun going!

26 restaurants in the city are participating in the program.

The participating restaurants are listed below:

Arepittas

August Henry’s Burger Bar

Bae Bae’s Café

Bae Bae’s Kitchen

Christos Mediterranean Grille

The Commoner

Eadie’s Market and Catering

Harris Grill 4th Ave

Las Velas Mexican Restaurant

Market Street Grocery

Millie’s Homemade (Market Square)

Primanti Bros. (Market Square)

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

Redbeard’s On Sixth

Revel

Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill

Scarpino

Sree’s Foods

täkō

Talia

The Simple Greek

The Speckled Egg

The Warren Bar and Burrow

Vallozzi’s (Pittsburgh)

Wiener World

Yuzu Kitchen

For more information about the program and partnership, click here.