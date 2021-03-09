PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a new push starting today to bring people back downtown to eat, with dozens of restaurants offering a new dining deal.
The program is called Good Eat$ Downtown and applies to dine in, take out and delivery and was all made possible by the Pittsburgh downtown partnership.
Starting today, you’ll get a 25 percent discount when you buy food and drinks at participating restaurants on Tuesdays and Wednesday’s through the month.
Keep in mind though, the program is only available while funding lasts.
The Richard King Mellon Foundation is providing funding for the campaign, so it will be covering the difference of the discount to help out the restaurants involved.
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership launched this program as a way to support businesses challenged by COVID-19 and gives customers the opportunity to check out some restaurants while getting a discount at the same time!
If you participate in this program, you’ll the chance to win $100 in restaurant gift cards — so you can keep the fun going!
26 restaurants in the city are participating in the program.
The participating restaurants are listed below:
- Arepittas
- August Henry’s Burger Bar
- Bae Bae’s Café
- Bae Bae’s Kitchen
- Christos Mediterranean Grille
- The Commoner
- Eadie’s Market and Catering
- Harris Grill 4th Ave
- Las Velas Mexican Restaurant
- Market Street Grocery
- Millie’s Homemade (Market Square)
- Primanti Bros. (Market Square)
- Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
- Redbeard’s On Sixth
- Revel
- Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
- Scarpino
- Sree’s Foods
- täkō
- Talia
- The Simple Greek
- The Speckled Egg
- The Warren Bar and Burrow
- Vallozzi’s (Pittsburgh)
- Wiener World
- Yuzu Kitchen
For more information about the program and partnership, click here.