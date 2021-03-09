By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Pittsburgh Public Schools teachers will be held at Heinz Field.
Giant Eagle says it's partnering with PPS to hold the clinic from March 11 and March 12.
Giant Eagle says it’ll complement the state’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine plan for teachers with the two-shot Pfizer vaccine it’s still getting for its clinics at Heinz Field.
According to Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh Public Schools officials are communicating with school leaders to schedule appointments for those not included in the initial phase of the state's Johnson & Johnson plan. The state is prioritizing educators and school staff working with elementary education students, students with disabilities and English learners.
As many as 3,000 educators could get vaccinated during this clinic, Giant Eagle says. They hope to extend availability to all teachers as soon as March 15.