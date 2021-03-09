By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Prosecutors are discussing whether to seek the death penalty against an Ambridge woman accused of killing her two children last month.
Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier confirmed Tuesday that the prosecution team is in discussions about seeking the death penalty for 48-year-old Krisinda Bright.
Lozier says a death penalty review won’t take place until after the preliminary hearing scheduled for May 3.
According to court paperwork filed by police, Bright called 911 and told dispatchers that she shot the two children.
She’s currently in the Beaver County Jail, charged with counts of criminal homicide in the deaths of 16-year-old Jeffrey Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady.