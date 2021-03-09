By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Butler County are looking for a missing 74-year-old.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Westmoreland County: Officials Say State Is Not Communicating About Vaccine Distribution
Buffalo Township Police say Dennis Fester is from the Sarver area. He was last seen on foot wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown pants and a dark baseball hat. Police say he wears reading glasses.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Besides $1,400, What Else Does The Economic Relief Package Have For You?
He’s described as a 74-year-old white male who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. Police say he has brown eyes and gray hair.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Giant Eagle To Hold Vaccine Clinic For PPS Teachers At Heinz Field
Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Township Police through Butler County dispatch at 724-282-1221.