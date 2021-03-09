CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after three men were shot on the North Side.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Police are on the scene at East Ohio and Suismon streets investigating the shooting Tuesday night, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says two of the victims are in critical condition and one is in stable condition. All three were taken to local hospitals.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two of the victims near the intersection of James and Suismon streets. They found the third victim on East Ohio Street.

Officials say police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and numerous 911 calls for gunfire on the 500 block of East Ohio Street around 9:19 p.m.

