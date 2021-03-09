COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor has again dropped the minimum age eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations, this time to those 50 years or older.
With the state continuing to show progress in battling the deadly virus, Gov. Mike DeWine said the minimum age will be lowered from 60 years as of Thursday.
That is one week since the last age reductions.
Meanwhile, the state’s long-awaited state vaccine website was up and running Monday.
The site is meant to provide one-stop searches for available vaccination appointments around the state, relieving people from having to search or call multiple providers seeking appointments.
