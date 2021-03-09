By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,975 new Coronavirus cases and 40 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 953,136 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,502 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 303 patients are in the ICU.

According to the Health Department, the statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 26 to March 4 stood at 5.7%.

Gov. Tom Wolf recently eased gathering limits and lifted out-of-state travel restrictions.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,396.

There are 3,955,709 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

On the vaccine front, the Office of Gov. Tom Wolf says the state has now administered more than 3 million COVID vaccine doses.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 67,972 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 13,511 diagnosed cases. This makes the total number of cases at nursing and personal care homes 81,483. Out of total deaths, 12,616 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 25,311 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: