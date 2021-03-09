CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 348 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 166 are confirmed from 675 PCR tests. There were 182 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from March 1-8.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 7 months to 93 years, with a median age of 37.

There have now been 5,205 total hospitalizations and 78,705 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The countywide death toll has reached 1,703.

The two most recent deaths were recorded back in November and December of 2020. The Health Department says the delay is a result of an import of data by the state from the Electronic Death Reporting System.

Both patients were in their 90s and one of the deaths is associated with a long-term care facility.

