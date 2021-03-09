CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins and the Penguins Foundation are celebrating Gender Equality Month in March.

On Sunday, they celebrated Her Hockey Day with a clinic in North Park to get girls interested in hockey.

The Penguins and 84 Lumber are also recognizing female-owned businesses in the area.

One will be picked to receive a $25,000 grant.

Nominations are open until March 18.

For more information on the Penguins’ and the Penguins Foundation’s plans to celebrate the month, click here.