PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Welcome to paradise with highs near 60 degrees today and morning lows in the 40’s. It feels great outside.
The warm air will stick around for the next few days with a real chance of hitting the 70 degree mark both Wednesday and Thursday.
For today, little is changing with my forecast through the week with highs still pegged to hit 60 degrees.
The change comes for the morning hours as temperatures are currently in the upper 40’s and likely will just drop to the mid 40’s for lows.
I had the morning low at 40 degrees for today, so clearly bumping that up.
Clouds will have an impact on highs today with some high clouds likely keeping us from moving up into the mid 60’s.
Noon temperatures should be in the mid-50’s.
I've dropped the 20% chance for rain up along I-80 and today will be dry.
Looking at the rest of the week, I’ve also bumped up Wednesday morning low temperatures and now have them falling to the upper 40’s.
Highs should be in the upper 60’s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Rain chances return on Thursday, and at this point it looks like during the late afternoon hours.
Some data continues to show rain arriving as soon as the morning hours.
Rain chances will have an impact on temperatures with an early arrival of rain likely keeping temperatures out of the 70’s for what may be the first 70 degree day of the year.
Rain should wrap up early on Friday morning, with cooler air rolling in for the weekend.
Rain should wrap up early on Friday morning, with cooler air rolling in for the weekend.

Friday highs will be in the upper 50's with highs near 50 degrees expected for both Saturday and Sunday.
