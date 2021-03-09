By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Live entertainment is coming back to the Rivers Casino.
On March 26, the Pittsburgh-native band No Bad JuJu will perform in the Event Center at 7 p.m.
The casino says 250 socially distanced guests will be allowed inside. COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place, which means masks are required. There will also be temperature checks, and the casino says air filtration technology is running 24/7.
This comes after Gov. Tom Wolf eased the gathering limits last week.
“We’re eager to welcome spring—and local music—back to the North Shore,” said Shannon Redmond, vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh in a press release. “No Bad JuJu is the perfect band to kick-off local entertainment back here at Rivers.”
The Casino says No Bad JuJu is an eight-piece ensemble "that combines a diverse blend of classic R&B, soul, rock, pop, and top 40 music to forge its signature style."
Tickets can be bought online.