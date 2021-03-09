By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Single-game tickets for the Penguins' last five home games of the month will go on sale to the general public this week.
Tickets for the five games at PPG Paints Arena go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
"Penguins season ticket holders will receive an exclusive pre-sale prior to the general public on-sale date. Details will be communicated by email," the Penguins said in a release Tuesday.
The team says tickets will be sold in pods of two, three or four.
The final five home games of the month are against the Devils (March 21), Sabres (March 24), Sabres (March 25), Islanders (March 27) and Islanders (March 29).
