By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Governor Tom Wolf has named his nominee for Pennsylvania Physician General.

Gov. Wolf named Dr. Denise Johnson as his nominee.

If confirmed, Dr. Johnson would succeed Dr. Wendy Braund, who served as interim Physician General after Dr. Rachel Levine left the position.

Most recently, Dr. Johnson served as the Chief Medical Officer at Meadville Medical Center.