By: KDKA-TV Digital Content Producer Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is “lucky” to have a new weapon in the fight against an invasive species that can cause a lot of property destruction.

Lucky, the German Shepherd, and her handler Shane Philips are part of the state’s Department of Agriculture.

After hundreds of hours of training, Lucky will finally be able to put her nose to good use detecting Spotted Lanternfly eggs.

She is the first dog in the entire nation to learn to detect the Spotted Lanternfly.

If allowed to multiple, experts say the insect can damage and destroy a number of plants, like grapevines, maples, black walnut, birch and willow, important to Pennsylvania’s economy.

Lucky went through 320 hours of training with the Penn Vet’s Working Dog Center and graduated late last year to become a working dog.

She and Philips now help inspect businesses around the state like nurseries, greenhouses, vehicle fleets and log yards.

For more information on the Spotted Lanternfly, visit the state’s website here.

