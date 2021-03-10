CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With COVID-19 restrictions, smaller weddings have been the name of the game during the pandemic.

That said – a new trend is emerging: “Pop-Up Weddings.”

The smaller weddings have been offered at more places and that includes the Heinz History Center.

They say they have two spots left on March 27 and they’re offering more on June 26.

It’s a 90-minute wedding, complete with a ceremony and a cocktail hour.

Their motto: “You bring the marriage license, we’ll do the rest.

The cost for a pop-up wedding at Heinz History Center runs $2,800.