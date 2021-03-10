By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – A vehicle crashed into a pole on Brownsville Road near Wilhelm Avenue early on Wednesday morning.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Brownsville Road is currently closed between Shang Road and Cochran Mill Road.
According to police, the closure will last “a while” and the power company will be on scene to repair the pole.
Police are investigating the crash.
