PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local father and son are going bald this year for a good cause, and they’re doing it together.
Aaron Colf, an Aiken Elementary School teacher, and his son Aaron Jr. are shaving their heads with other faculty and students on March 12. They'll be doing it virtually instead of in-person like they've done for the past 10 years.
It's to raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants.
You can watch their interview with KDKA's Meghan Schiller above.
Here’s their team’s fundraising link.