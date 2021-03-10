By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – The McKeesport City Council is planning to provide a live audio feed of their council meetings.
The decision comes as part of a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union.
Residents will also be able to submit comments in writing or in person.
The group claimed the council prevented public participation during January’s meeting, which they said was a violation of the Sunshine Act.