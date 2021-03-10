By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Plans were unveiled on Tuesday to replace the North Franklin Township Municipal Building.
Leaders displayed renderings that showed the design for the new complex.
The new complex will cost $2 million but the township says they did not raise taxes or take on any long-term debt in order to pay for it.
"We've had multiple flooding incidents, mold issues, we've had to replace the carpeting, and the building is simply outdated," said Bob Sabot, the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. "It needs to go."
The plan is to break ground along Franklin Farms Road this summer.