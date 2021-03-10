By: KDKA-TV News Staff
(KDKA) — Target is teaming with CVS to administer coronavirus vaccines at pharmacies inside its stores.
The partnership involves more than 600 locates across 17 states, including Pennsylvania.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment through CVS.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment through CVS.

At last check, all appointments across our region have been booked. But you can continue checking online to see if a slot opens.
