By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 209 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 105 are confirmed from 620 PCR tests. There were 104 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 7 to March 9. According to the Health Department, two cases from December were just recently transferred to Pennsylvania from an out-of-state testing site.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 10 months to 89 years, with a median age of 38.

There have now been 5,334 total hospitalizations and 78,914 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The countywide death toll has reached 1,703.

