By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is asking the community to help decide the first day of school for the 2021-22 academic year.

On Wednesday, PPS announced that Superintendent Anthony Hamlet is seeking input from students, parents and staff on the first day of school. The district said the next academic year will be designed with the idea that students and staff will return to full-time learning five days a week.

“Our calendar is designed to maximize our time with students under the assumption that all students and staff will return full-time in August 2021,” said Superintendent Hamlet in a release. “We know the first day of school can set the tone for the year to come, so we want all stakeholders to cast their vote for the first day.”

SEE IT: Options In Calendar Form

The district is providing students, staff and parents with two options. The first has a student start date of Aug. 23 and an end date of June 7 for students. The second option has a student start date of Aug. 25 and an end date of June 9 for students.

Pittsburgh Public Schools also announced snow day closures will be replaced with flexible instruction days for the 2021-22 calendar due to technology investments.

“Flexible Instruction Days will allow students to participate in asynchronous instruction instead of losing a day of school and/or the school year’s potential extension,” a release from Pittsburgh Public Schools said.

The district added that Eid al-Fitr will be a school vacation day in 2021-22.

Students, parents and staff can click here to vote.