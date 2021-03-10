By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHELOCTA, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing 68-year-old Indiana County man believed to be in the Beaver Falls area.
Police say Jose Garza from Shelocta was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday.
Troopers think he may be in the Beaver Falls area and driving a light gray 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Pennsylvania registration 79272PD. There's a Pittsburgh Steelers sticker in the rear passenger side window, police say.
He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in White Township, Indiana County. Police say he wears glasses and is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 215 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say he was wearing a black t-shirt, blue sweatpants and black tennis shoes.
According to police, foul play is not suspected in his disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-357-1960.