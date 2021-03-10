HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — It’s been hard enough to get a coronavirus vaccine appointment.

But imagine all the people who can’t get to their appointments because they do not drive or do not have a car. The state reminded residents Wednesday that public transit is available in every county to ensure that Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens can get the vaccine.

“Every Pennsylvanian who wants a vaccine ​will be able to get one. We are working to ensure that the most vulnerable populations have access to the vaccine as soon as possible,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release. “As vaccine supply continues to increase, we want to remind the public that free and subsidized transportation options are already available throughout the commonwealth and Pennsylvanians can make use of these programs to access vaccine sites. I want to thank our transit authorities for eliminating barriers for these populations, not just throughout the pandemic, but every day.”

One of the programs allows people 65 and older to get a transit ID card and ride free on Port Authority buses and Ts. Another is the Shared Ride program. In Allegheny County, that is access transportation. People 65 years and older will pay 15 percent of the fare.

There are also programs for people with disabilities and people who live in rural areas.

Officials say to reach out to your local public transit agency for more information.