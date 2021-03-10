PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said to KDKA’s Money Editor Jon Delano that he supports a strong infrastructure bill that would include funding for public transit along with road and bridge repair.
Delano: Are you prepared to provide funding for new rail cars here in Pittsburgh?READ MORE: Vehicle Crashes Into Pole On Brownsville Road, Intersection Expected To Be Closed For Hours
Secretary Buttigieg: I think there is a lot of opportunity there. We’ll look at what combination of grant funding, mandatory funding, might be available. But bottom line I want to make sure that this Department is a partner to local communities, local transit agencies, as they work to upgrade their resources to better serve citizens.
The rail cars used on Port Authority’s “T” are now 35 years old, which is their life expectancy, and Port Authority would like to replace them.READ MORE: Braddock Council Votes To Leave Police Regionalization Plan
However, the price to replace them is high.
To the tune of over $400 million.MORE NEWS: Schenley Park Ice Skating Rink Wraps Up 45th Season
You can watch Jon Delano’s interview with Secretary Buttigieg here.