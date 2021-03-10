By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County is one of eight counties added to Pennsylvania’s spotted lanternfly quarantine zone ahead of the 2021 spring hatch.

This puts the quarantine for the invasive species at 34 counties. Westmoreland County isn’t completely infested, but there are a few municipalities dealing with infestations, the Department of Agriculture says.

“The Spotted Lanternfly is more than a pest in the literal sense. It’s wreaking havoc for home and business owners, kids who just want to play outside, Pennsylvania agriculture and the economy of the state we all call home,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a press release.

“Whether you think it’s your job or not, we need every Pennsylvanian to keep their eyes peeled for signs of this bad bug – to scrape every egg mass, squash every bug, and report every sighting. We need to unite in our hatred for this pest for our common love: Pennsylvania.”

Dr. Ruth Welliver, director of the department’s Bureau of Plant Industry, says putting a county in quarantine brings heightened awareness. Dr. Welliver says engaging the community paired with aggressive treatment and monitoring helps counties from becoming completely infested.

Visit the Department of Agriculture’s website to learn more about the spotted lanternfly.