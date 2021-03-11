By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Aliquippa police say three women were attacked by a dog.
Law enforcement says the attack happened Thursday on the 1600 block of Jackson Street.
All three were taken to area hospitals. One of the women was airlifted to a hospital in Pittsburgh, police say.
Officials say the dog, which is now dead, belonged to one of the women.
Officials say the dog, which is now dead, belonged to one of the women.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time. It is not known how the dog died.
