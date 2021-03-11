By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It has been announced that the Easter Bunny will be at South Hills Village and Ross Park Mall in 2021.
According to Simon Properties, the owner of both malls, the bunny visits will take place Monday through Saturday beginning at noon and lasting until 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6:00 p.m.
Visits will start on March 18 and last through April 3.
Both properties are strongly encouraging reservations which can be made by following this link.
For safety, the bunny visits will be socially distant and the bunny will be wearing a concealed mask.