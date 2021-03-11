By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Every Child, Inc. is holding a virtual job fair on March 18.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with openings for full-time and part-time positions.
"This free event will share information about the current open positions in our clinical mental health services and family support programs. Attendees will have the chance to meet our staff and interview during the meeting," Child Care said in a release.
