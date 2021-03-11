CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Coronavirus Vaccine, Heinz Field, Local TV, Nicole Ford

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle will open the Heinz Field COVID-19 vaccine clinic to any educator in western Pennsylvania next week.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Allegheny County: Thousands Of School Employees To Be Vaccinated Over Next Week

Giant Eagle will make thousands of appointments available starting Friday for Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday, vaccinations began for Pittsburgh Public Schools staff. Now the clinic will be open to all educators in the Pittsburgh area.

READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Will Your $1,400 Economic Relief Payment Arrive By This Weekend?

Giant Eagle says the clinic with the Pfizer vaccine was designed to complement the state’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine plan for teachers.

Appointments have to be scheduled online. It’s for teachers in pre-K-12, and they have to have school IDs or a letter proving they work for a school district.

MORE NEWS: 7 Displaced, Cat And Dog Rescued From Fire In Hazelwood

KDKA’s Nicole Ford will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m.