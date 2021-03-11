By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle will open the Heinz Field COVID-19 vaccine clinic to any educator in western Pennsylvania next week.
JUST IN —> @GiantEagle will open thousands of more appointments tomorrow for Monday and Tuesday vaccinations for any educator in SW PA. All you need is a school id or letter proving you do work for a public or private school district in some capacity. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/eULunrOpi5
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) March 11, 2021
Giant Eagle will make thousands of appointments available starting Friday for Monday and Tuesday.
On Thursday, vaccinations began for Pittsburgh Public Schools staff. Now the clinic will be open to all educators in the Pittsburgh area.
RIGHT NOW: @PPSnews staff members are starting the vaccination process at Heinz Field. We are taking a look at how it’s going and what’s next for these educators. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CoF84N02aK
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) March 11, 2021
Giant Eagle says the clinic with the Pfizer vaccine was designed to complement the state’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine plan for teachers.
Appointments have to be scheduled online. It's for teachers in pre-K-12, and they have to have school IDs or a letter proving they work for a school district.
