By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were able to escape a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Elliot Neighborhood early on Thursday morning.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccinations In Pittsburgh: Two-Day Vaccine Clinic For Teachers At Heinz Field Begins Thursday
According to Pittsburgh Police, a man and a woman made it out of the home safely but once outside, the man collapsed from a heart attack.
They were then rushed to the hospital.READ MORE: Occupant Of Carnegie Home Safely Escapes House Fire
His condition is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Several Police Departments Searching For Suspect In Car Theft
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details