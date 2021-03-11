CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A man collapsed from a heart attack after escaping a house fire early on Thursday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were able to escape a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Elliot Neighborhood early on Thursday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Police, a man and a woman made it out of the home safely but once outside, the man collapsed from a heart attack.

They were then rushed to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

