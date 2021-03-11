By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – Another teen has been charged in connection with a deadly burglary in North Braddock.
Jawaun Austin is facing charges of criminal homicide, burglary and criminal conspiracy in the death of 52-year-old Theodore Jones.
On Nov. 7 just after 3 p.m., Allegheny County police were called to the 1500 block of Beech Street after a man was shot and killed outside of his home.
Police say Jones interrupted a burglary at his home and was killed in front of his 6-year-old son.
Eighteen-year-old Duwan Carey was also charged and arrested in Jones’ death at the end of last year.