KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – Another teen has been charged in connection with a deadly burglary in North Braddock.

Jawaun Austin is facing charges of criminal homicide, burglary and criminal conspiracy in the death of 52-year-old Theodore Jones.

(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

On Nov. 7 just after 3 p.m., Allegheny County police were called to the 1500 block of Beech Street after a man was shot and killed outside of his home.

Police say Jones interrupted a burglary at his home and was killed in front of his 6-year-old son.

Eighteen-year-old Duwan Carey was also charged and arrested in Jones’ death at the end of last year.