By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Melanie Prokop who had been missing since January has been found dead.READ MORE: Crashing During COVID: Making Sure You Get A Good Night's Sleep In A Troubling Time
State police confirm that during a search of an area off of Jacksonville Road her body was found.READ MORE: Police Locate Missing 68-Year-Old Jose Garza Safe
During the search, a volunteer flying his drone found her body.
Police had found her car off of Jacksonville Road and Prokop hadn’t been seen since January 1 in North Union Township.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Pick Up Throughout The Day
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details