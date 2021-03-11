CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The body of Melanie Prokop was found during a search on Wednesday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Melanie Prokop who had been missing since January has been found dead.

State police confirm that during a search of an area off of Jacksonville Road her body was found.

During the search, a volunteer flying his drone found her body.

Police had found her car off of Jacksonville Road and Prokop hadn’t been seen since January 1 in North Union Township.

