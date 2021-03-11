By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,652 new Coronavirus cases and 51 additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 958,382 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.
There are 1,513 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 326 patients are in the ICU.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently eased gathering limits and lifted out-of-state travel restrictions.
The statewide death toll has risen to 24,490.
There are 3,971,674 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.
More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX
— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 11, 2021
The state Health Department numbers show there have been 68,299 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 13,644 diagnosed cases. This makes the total number of cases at nursing and personal care homes 81,943. Out of total deaths, 12,715 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.
Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Approximately 25,446 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
