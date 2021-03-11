By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 240 new Coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 174 are confirmed from 752 PCR tests. There were 66 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from Feb. 26 to March 10.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 months to 96 years, with a median age of 37.

There have now been 5,350 total hospitalizations and 79,154 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The countywide death toll has reached 1,722.

The 19 newly-reported deaths are being attributed to a state import of data from the Electronic Death Reporting System (EDRS). The dates of death range from Feb. 17 to March 6, with 10 of them happening in February.

The patients include one person who was in their 30s, three who were in their 40s, two in their 50s, four in their 60s, four others in their 70s, three people in their 80s and two in their 90s. Two of the deaths are associated with a long-term care facility, according to the Health Department.

